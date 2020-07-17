1/1
Paul Douglas Hudspeth
Paul Douglas Hudspeth

Weatherford - Paul Douglas Hudspeth, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Weatherford. A graveside service will be held at 10am, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at East Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford with Pastor Lou Tiscione officiating. Services are under the direction of Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel in Weatherford.

Paul was born March 27, 1951 in Knox City, Texas to Frances (Cooper) and Sterman Hudspeth of Rochester, Texas. A longtime resident of Rochester and a graduate of Rochester High School Class of 1969. Paul married Teresa Thomas on June 21, 1975 in Haskell, Texas. Paul was a marine seismologist. Paul loved sailing the seas and his work travels have taken him from the Aleutian Islands near Alaska, down to the tip of South America, to the Ivory Coast of Africa, but his favorite place was Scotland. Later in life Paul loved going to estate sales with his wife Teresa to find "hidden treasures" to sell on his Etsy shop.

Paul is survived by his wife Teresa of Weatherford, Daughter Amy of Weatherford, and son Andrew of Fort Worth.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
