Paul Forrest Patterson, Jr.
Abilene - Paul Forrest Patterson Jr, 90, passed away on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Abilene Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wylie Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Harkrider and Rick Grant officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Highway 277 South. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. The family will receive friends for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Wednesday August 5, 2020.
Paul was born on June 14, 1930 to Paul Forrest, Sr. and Mary Anderson Patterson in Fort Worth, Texas. He and Connie married on July 29, 1950 in Little Rock, Arkansas. Paul was proud to be an Eagle Scout. Paul graduated from Baylor University in 1952 and served in the United States Marines through 1954. In 1957, Paul moved his family from Dallas, Texas to Abilene, Texas and began Abilene Bookkeeping Company. Although he retired several times, he continued to work and serve the clients of this multi-generational family business for the past 63 years. Paul devoted his life to serving the Lord in any manner in which he was called upon, both locally and overseas. Paul also believed that although a Christian may not always be called to go into the mission fields, a Christian is always called to generously support the Lord's work with what blessings they have been given. With his wife Connie, and after her passing, he always strived to live a life of J.O.Y. (by following the principles of putting Jesus 1st, Others 2nd and Yourself last). This principle is one of the many lessons he taught in his Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes throughout the years. His dry sense of humor and quick wit along with his humble and generous attitude towards others made him truly an enjoyable person to be around. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Wylie Baptist Church.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Connie and his younger sister Frances.
Surviving members of his family include a daughter, Debbie Chavez and two sons, Paul F. Patterson, III and wife, Tresa, and James Patterson and wife, Debra, all of Abilene; grandchildren, Chris Chavez, Jason Chavez and wife, Stephanie, Angel Chavez, David Patterson and wife, Jennifer, Mike Patterson and wife, Rachel, Christi Murphy and husband, Zack, and Tony Chavez and wife, Kerry; as well as 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Wylie Baptist Building Fund, 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas 79606 or Big Country Baptist at Lueders, Texas or Michael Gott International PO Box 2636. Keller, TX 76244 or at www.mgi.globial/giving. To leave condolences to the Patterson family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com