Paul Russell Lott Obituary
Paul Russell Lott

San Angelo - Paul Russell Lott of San Angelo passed away January 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held January 31, 2020 at the Rule Cemetery at 11:00a.m. with Pastor Kirk Watson officiating. Paul was a member of First United Methodist Church and Elks Lodge. He was an avid hunter and fisherman with a passion for football. He was preceded in death by his wife Kitty Lott. His parents Adrian Lott and Henrietta Strauss. He is survived by his daughter Brandy Lott, brother Charles Lott, sister Gail Logan and husband Don. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the 3228 College Hills Blvd. San Angelo, TX. 76903. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
