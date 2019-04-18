Paul Stanley



Abilene - A private memorial service was held for Paul on April 15, 2019.



Paul Stanley was born February 3, 1960 at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. He was the third child of Darrell and Phyllis Stanley.



Paul dearly loved South Dakota and whenever we were near there, we always to go there and visit Mount Rushmore. Paul's mother and the other children lived in Denver, Colorado, when his father was sent to Alaska for a one year military tour of duty. A few years later, the family lived in Colorado again while his father served in the Vietnam War. Paul and the members of the Stanley family lived at quite a few other military bases- some here in the United States and one overseas in Turkey. The stateside bases included Roswell, New Mexico; Minot, North Dakota; Montgomery, Alabama; Alamogordo, New Mexico; and Langley Air Force Base Virginia.



Paul graduated from high school in Hampton, Virginia. Shortly thereafter, his father retired from active duty in the United States Air Force and the family moved to Austin, Texas. Paul found a wide range of part-time jobs, but focused on book binding, and lived separate from his parents. About seven years later, his parents moved to Abilene, Texas. Paul followed suit a few years so he could be closer to his family. Paul lived in his own little house in Abilene and has a steady girl friend named Karen - they were close but never married. Paul had several house cats, all lovable, named Whipper Snapper, Sugar Plum, and Pricilla. Paul was a very kind and free spirit.



He is survived by his parents, Lt. Colonel Darrell L. Stanley, USAF (Retired) and Phyllis M. Stanley, his older brother Sgt. First Class Darrell L. Stanley Jr. and his wife Bonnie, his nephew named Brandon T. Stanley, a niece named Rachel Franks, brother-in-law Richard Bolton and his wife Teena, and last but not least his cats.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan E. Stanley (2009) and by his cherished companion of twenty years: the cat named Skidmore.



In closing, his mother has said: "We loved him very much and miss him a lot. May God rest his soul." Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 18, 2019