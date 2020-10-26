1/1
Paul Thomas (Tommy) Landers Jr.
Paul Thomas (Tommy) Landers, Jr.

Clyde - Paul Thomas (Tommy) Landers, Jr., 91, of Clyde, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Sodalis Memory Care at Waco. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Toby Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 30th at the funeral home.

Tommy was born June 19, 1929, in San Saba to Paul Thomas Sr. and Lavada (Cain-Adams) Landers. He attended public schools in Tye and Abilene. After graduating high school, he attended Ranger College. Tommy married Billye Joy Nethery on July 9, 1947, in Abilene. He worked in the oilfield, was a mechanic, owned his own dirt work service, installed hundreds of storm shelters around the area and was a cattle and goat farmer. Tommy served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War. He was a devout Christian and long-time member of Elmdale Baptist Church and subsequently First Baptist Church in Clyde.

Tommy is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Chlouber and husband Randy of Bullard and Cindy Johnson and husband Barry of Round Rock; three grandchildren, Jennifer Boles and husband James, Michael Chapman and wife Jamie, and Jeff Chlouber; eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Caitlynn, Logan and Quentin Boles, Mica, Miette and Ellie Chlouber, Abigail and Joseph Chapman and one great-great granddaughter Emily and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 63 years, Billye Joy Landers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
