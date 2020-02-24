Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Oplin Community Center
8990 FM 2926
Clyde , TX
Paula Andree Windham

Paula Andree Windham Obituary
Paula Andree Windham

Clyde - The winds of the Sand Hills Ranch forever shifted when Dr. Paula Andree Windham, the pillar of the Oplin community, a devout Christian, trailblazer, Ranch Woman, scholar and defender of love, was called to depart her earthly home.

Cremation arrangements are being made through The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. There will be a memorial service 11 am Wednesday, February 26, at the Oplin Community Center, 8990 FM 2926, Clyde TX 79510.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
