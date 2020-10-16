Paula Copeland
Paula Gay Copeland 67 of Rocky Ford, Colorado lost her battle with Cancer on Wednesday October 14, 2020 after fighting for two years. She was at her home and was surrounded by her family.
Paula was born in Abilene, Texas to Billie and Paul Tackett she was an only child and is proceeded in death by her parents and her husband Jerry Copeland. The two joined in marriage in 1972, in Vernon Texas. Paula is survived by her children: Melissa Nieto and husband John of Rocky Ford, Colorado, Brandon Copeland and wife Liz of Cheraw, Colorado, Curt Copeland and wife Lesha of Eastland, Jennifer Canute and husband Quentin of Rocky Ford, Colorado and lastly Karen Atwood and husband Mark of Flower Mound, Texas.
Paula, as an only child knew early in life she wanted to be surrounded by children and family. Her pride and joy was all of her kids along with their spouses and children. She has 14 grandkids and 8 great-grandkids and each of them had their own special bond with their "granny", she enjoyed each of them one on one but loved the large group of them. She was loved and gave all the love to anyone that she could.
She will have a graveside service in Hawley, Texas on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 2 pm. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
.