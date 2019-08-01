|
Paula Wray
Abilene - Paula E. Wray, age 84, of Abilene, Texas passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019. Paula was born February 10, 1935 to Eureka Ferguson and Paul Ferguson. Paula spent fifty years with Sculptress Pennyrich Bra. She served as President of the Abilene chapter of the ABWA and as a singles group leader. A world traveler and motivational speaker, Paula also showed skill on the golf course with four holes-in-one and as a rodeo girl in barrel racing. Paula was a member of First Christian Church.
Paula is survived by; sons Kirk Vandenberg (Linda); David Vandenberg (Sheri); and Terry Vandenberg (Cindy); grandchildren Zack Vandenberg, Davea Vandenberg, Dallas Vandenberg, Andy Strom, Hunter Vandenberg, Julianna Jacobson, Jessica Vandenberg; and great grandchildren Jadelyn Brown, Zoe Vandenberg, Wyatt Jacobson, and Norman Sanchez.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband Orvile Wray; father Paul Ferguson and mother Eureka Ferguson; and sister Patsye Gathright
A memorial service for Paula will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 3rd at First Christian Church 1420 N. 3rd St, Abilene, TX.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 1, 2019