Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Pauline Couch
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Willow Cemetery
Haskell, TX
View Map
Haskell - Pauline Hines Couch, 99, of Haskell, TX, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. A private graveside service will be at 2:00PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell, with Rev. Kirk Watson officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.

Pauline was born April 24, 1920 in Rule, TX, to Will T. and Lena (Smith) Hines. She grew up in Rule and graduated from Rule High School. Pauline married Raymond Allen couch on August 20, 1965. In 1945 she moved to Haskell and went to work at Haskell National Bank, where she remained for the next 38 years. She worked her way up in the bank, earning titles from assistant cashier to vice-president. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Haskell, where she also faithfully attended Sunday School classes.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Norton, Andrea Whorton and husband Bob, both of Haskell; four grandchildren, Whitney, Erin, Robert, and Emily; eight great grandchildren, Jolie, Riley, Molly, Robert, Atticus, Trinity, A. J., and Johnathan; and two great-great grandchildren, Ella and Aria.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lena (Smith) Hines; father, Will T. Hines; husband, Raymond Allen Couch; three sisters; and six brothers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
