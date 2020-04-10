|
Pauline Fawcett Tally
Wichita Falls - Pauline Fawcett Tally, 78 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on April 10, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
Burial will be in the Tally family plot at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Pauline was born in Abilene, Texas to Francis ("Red") and Mabel Fawcett on January 7, 1941. She went to school in Wylie, Texas. She married Larry Tally Sr. and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, her mother and father, Red and Mabel and two of her sisters, Vivian and Audrey.
Pauline is survived by her children and their spouses, Larry Jr. and Mitzi Tally, Jarrel and Connie Tally, and Andrea and Moshe Haber, five grandchildren: Jordan, Megan, Justin and Peyton Tally and Liam Haber; two great-grandchildren: Oaklee and Witten Tally and her sister, Georgia Simpson along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Pauline wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Texoma Christian Care Center and Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020