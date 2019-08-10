Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes
600 Robins Ave
Rule, TX 79547
(940) 997-2415
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes
600 Robins Ave
Rule, TX
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pearl Rinehart


1929 - 2019
Pearl Rinehart Obituary
Pearl Rinehart

Rule - Pearl Cox Rinehart, 90, of Rule, TX passed away at Hendrick Hospital on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Rule with Rev. Scott Hensley officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rule. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the funeral home, 600 Robins Ave., Rule TX.

Pearl was born on May 28, 1929, in Stagg Creek, TX to Bert and Noemi Cox. Pearl graduated from Rule High School in 1946. She then went to work for the bank in Rule. She married Clifton Rinehart in May of 1962. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rule.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; three brothers, Willard, LB, and Hershel; sister, Lovell; nephew, Gary Cox; and two nieces, Paulette Cox and Sharon Ballinger.

She is survived by her nieces, Renia Smith of Abilene, Terri Wooldridge of Yukon, OK, Karen Norwood of Port Aransas, Diane Bennett of Abilene and Nellon Dillon of Denton; two nephews, Sonny Bounds of Canyon Lake, Steve Cox of Abilene; sister-in-law, Polly Cox of Munday; brother-in-law, Walter & Joyce Rinehart of Lubbock and numerous great nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Memorials may be made in Pearl's name to: The or .

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 10, 2019
