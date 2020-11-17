Pedro D. Hernandez
Pedro D. Hernandez, age 78, passed from this life on November 14, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Abilene Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. Hernandez was born January 12, 1942, in Lamesa, TX to Felipe Hernandez and Juanita (Dominguez) Hernandez. Pedro worked as a roofer, painter and also did construction. He was an amazing man with a contagious smile and loved the Dallas Cowboys . He will be missed dearly.
Survivors include 6 sons: Tony Hernandez of Lamesa, Patricio Hernandez (Bernice) of Lamesa, Eddie Hernandez (Beatrice) of Anson; Pedro Hernandez Jr. of Abilene, Max Hernandez (Molly) of Big Spring, and Felipe Hernandez (Eva) of Abilene; 1 daughter: Isabel Hernandez (Tommy) of Abilene, 24 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hernandez was preceded in death by parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and 1 son: Manuel Hernandez
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6 pm to 8 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be said at 6:30 pm.
