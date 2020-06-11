Pedro L. "Pete" Guerra
Abilene - Pedro L. "Pete" Guerra, 84, long-time Abilene resident, loving patriarch, and retired US Air Force Servicemember, went home to his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Abilene, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Rose Guerra, and one daughter, Gina Clark (and husband Robert Clark), of Abilene, Texas. Pete is also survived by 3 grandsons, 4 great-granddaughters, 5 great-grandsons, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Pete is preceded in death by both parents and one daughter, Della Guerra. Pete honorably retired after 20 years of service in the US Air Force. He had a true passion for serving others through various organizations and activities. Known affectionately as "Mr. VFW", Pete devoted decades of undying service to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He held leadership positions at local, State, and. National levels, to included being Post Commander and District Commander. Pete also served his fellow countrymen and women through the Military. Order of Cooties, and Disabled American Veterans. He supported various other organizations to include St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Boy Scouts of America, local High School Junior ROTC, Ben Richey's Boys Ranch, and the Abilene Police Department. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM Sunday, June 14th, at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm Street, Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 15th, at 9 AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap. Rd, Abilene, Texas, followed by burial at 11 AM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery. A gathering in remembrance and celebration of his life will be held afterwards at the VFW Post 6873, located at 1049 Veterans Drive, Abilene, Texas. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Administrative notes: The Church requires masks to be worn. Masks will be provided.

If not already ordered, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of Pete's favorite charities; St. Jude, or Ben Richey's.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Grandpa Pete always had a wonderful smile and laugh. Grandpa always made you feel special no matter what you had done or who you were. We will forever love you.
June 12, 2020
Kim Hall
Family
