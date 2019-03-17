Services Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 325-677-3783 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Garrett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Anne (Austin) Garrett

Abilene - Peggy Anne (Austin) Garrett, of Abilene, passed away March 12, 2019. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Peggy was born in a house on Ross Street in Abilene on April 10, 1930 to Edward Paul and Goldie Gay (Betty) Austin. She attended public schools in Abilene for most of her life, but during World War II, she also attended Dallas High School and Beaumont High School as her Mother worked in war-time industries. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1947.



Peggy demonstrated her perseverance by working to pay her own way through Abilene Christian College while still being active in school activities, particularly as a member of Delta Theta women's social club. After graduation from ACC in 1951, Peggy taught school at Fair Park Elementary in Abilene. And, in 1952, Peggy married one of the "Garrett twins" - Don C. Garrett, as Don was finishing his military stint in the Air Force.



Peggy and Don moved to Dallas soon after their marriage for Don to attend Southwestern Medical School and Peggy taught at Carrollton Elementary School. When sons Don and then Dean were born, Peggy stepped away from teaching in 1955 and she would not return to a full-time teaching role for the rest of her life. In 1957, after Don's graduation from medical school, the family moved to Monahans, TX and there 2 more children would be born, Dan and Dee Anne. Peggy was very active in all aspects of the lives of her children - Cub Scout Den Mother, 4-H adult sponsor, Medical Auxiliary, and little league Yankees. Don and Peggy were also active at the 3rd and Dwight Church of Christ.



After a three year stint in Dallas from 1968-1971 for Don to obtain an anesthesia residency (during which time the Garrett children became very involved in the sport of swimming), the family moved to Abilene. Here each of the Garrett children would finish high school and then, all 4 would move on to college at ACU. Over these years, Peggy was active in many community endeavors - Board member of Christian Homes of Abilene; on the original board of Kenley School; on the Visiting Committee for the College of Biblical Studies at ACU; sponsor of her beloved ACU women's social club, Delta Theta; Abilene Women's Club and its investment club (she particularly loved being the program chair for the Women's Club); and volunteering at Covenant Place and the Alzheimer's Association.



Peggy and Don always had a keen interest in mission work around the globe - including traveling to many countries in support of missionaries: Sibiu, Romania (7-8 times), France, British Virgin Islands, Austria, and Brazil. Peggy even went to Russia on behalf of Christian Homes of Abilene to visit childrens' homes in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Peggy and Don also attended the Pan American Lectures in several Central and South American countries, as well as attending the Red River Family Encampment in New Mexico numerous times.



Peggy and Don were always active in their church homes - after moving back to Abilene in 1971, they taught Sunday school at Highland Church of Christ for almost 20 years and followed that by teaching Sunday school at 11th and Willis Church of Christ for close to 25 years. Undoubtedly, Peggy and Don were best known for their ministry of hospitality. Literally thousands of college students, visiting missionaries, ministers, and other friends (with a particular emphasis on international immigrants who had moved to Abilene from around the world) broke bread at the table of Peggy and Don Garrett.



Peggy is survived by her children: son Don and his wife, Carla, of Abilene; son Dean and his wife, Taryn, of Charlotte, NC; son Dan and his wife, Paula, of Albuquerque; daughter Dee Anne and her husband Scott Taylor of Paducah, KY. Her sister, Tiffany Wagstaff, of Abilene and sister-in-law Elizabeth Garrett, of Abilene. Also, grandchildren - Brett Garrett, Dana Garrett Jordan, Meredith Garrett Walling, Tiffany Taylor, Krista Taylor, Mason Garrett, Zach Taylor, Marcus Garrett, Grant Garrett, and Jennifer Taylor; as well as step-grandchildren Curtis Peterschmidt and Danessa Peterschmidt Gray. Plus, great-grandchildren, cherished nieces and nephew and the church family at 11th and Willis Church of Christ. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Legacy Lane at Wisteria Place for their kind and compassionate care of Peggy over the past 2.5 years.



Memorial gifts can be made to:



Christian Homes and Family Services; P.O. Box 270; Abilene, TX 79604



Christian Service Center; 3185 N. 10th Street; Abilene, TX 79603



Sam's Place; S. 11th and Willis Church of Christ; 3309 S. 11th Street, Abilene, TX 79605 Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019