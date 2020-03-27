|
|
Peggy Edwards
Abilene - Peggy Jean Edwards, age 89, passed from her Earthly home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time but will likely be scheduled for a later date.
Peggy was born on August 25, 1930 in Winters, Texas to Dr. A.T. and Mrs. Oma (Cooke) Lindley. The family moved to Stephenville where she attended elementary school, high school and Tarleton State University. In Stephenville, she met and married Lester Lackey (Major, U.S.A.F.) who preceded her in death in 1965 while they were stationed at Rhein-Main AFB in Frankfurt, Germany. She returned from Germany to Abilene with her three children to be near family. In 1967, she was introduced to Tom Edwards, who was a widower with two young daughters. They married later that year, joining the two families into one big family. She and Tom shared many years together before his passing in 2007. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and spent many happy years volunteering at Thrift House.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Major Lester Lackey, husband Tom Edwards, sister Nita and brothers Joe and Donald Lindley.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Kay Lackey Manwarren (husband Leon), Robert Lackey (wife Tammie), David Lackey (wife Carol), Kathy Edwards McFarland (husband Steve), and Margaret Edwards Silbernagle; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020