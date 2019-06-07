|
Peggy Gould
Coleman - Peggy Gould, 89, of Coleman, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. John Stanislaw officiating. Burial will be in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.
She was born Hettie Virginia Cook on June 24, 1929 in Talpa, Texas to G.F. Cook and Lula Mae Norris Cook. Although named Hettie, she was always known as Peggy. The youngest of seven children, Peggy was a life time resident of Coleman County, graduating from Talpa High School in 1947. On May 24, 1947, she married George Gould in Talpa. They celebrated 68 years of marriage prior to his death in March, 2016.
George and Peggy were recognized by the Texas Family Land Heritage Program for continuous family operation of the same land for over 100 years. Peggy was a homemaker and worked with her husband in the stock farming operation. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Coleman and the Farm Bureau.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Wayne Snider of Coleman; one granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Kristy and Jeff Mitchell of Brownwood and two great grandsons, Tyler and Peyton Mitchell, both of Brownwood.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, LaVern "Polly" Turner, Mayme Hanley, Jessie Bergman, Lorene Jackson; two brothers, Dred Cook and Gaines Cook.
Memorial donations in memory of Peggy may be made to Holiday Hill Nursing Home, P.O. Box 392, Coleman, Texas 76834, First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 983, Coleman, Texas 76834 or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 7, 2019