Abilene - Peggy Hilburn, 76, of Abilene, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at BrightPointe at Lytle Lake. A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. A graveside service will be on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood Cemetery in Cottonwood, Texas.



Peggy was born on January 5, 1943 in Sulpher, Oklahoma to Ernest and Josephine Shults. Peggy earned a degree in nursing and worked as a nurse in many small towns in West Texas. She served as the Director of Nursing of nursing homes in Cross Plains and Baird. Peggy became a great advocate for the patients she cared for, always making sure they were receiving the best care they could get. This extended into her life even after her retirement and during her own stay at BrightPointe.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Homer Hilburn. She is survived by her sons; Wes Hilburn and wife Sheila of Abilene, Ron Hilburn and wife Dawn of Merkel and Alan Hilburn and wife Beth of Vinita, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Cameron Hall, Mikayla Kendall, Austin Hilburn, Colton Hilburn, Ashlyn Hilburn and Madelyn Hilburn; and her great grandson Bryson Hilburn.



