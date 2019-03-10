Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jean Walker


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Jean Walker Obituary
Peggy Jean Walker

Abilene - Peggy Jean Walker, 86, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Abilene.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12 from 10 to 12 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Peggy was born on October 20, 1932 in Coleman, Texas to the late Robert Newt Storey and Minnie Belle Hubbard Storey. She married LD "Larry" Walker and was blessed with 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2012. Peggy worked as a cook for the Clyde Independent and Abilene Independent School Districts until her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, dancing, country music, volunteering and spending time at the Cobb Park Senior Citizens Center. Peggy was a good cook, she was very loving, sweet and precious. She was a fantastic mother and grandmother and very protective. She was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.

Peggy is survived by her children, Sharon Walker, Edward Walker (Tamara), Pam Keith (Doyle Sisco); grandchildren, Sarah Wilkins (Alan), Daniel Walker, Sheresa Acker (Chris), Carressa Cherry (Ruthie Pope), Ashley Hernandez (Keith); great grandchildren, Denton Acker. Patience Woolwine, Shaun Cherry (Ashley), Kendalyn Hernandez, Kohen Hernandez; great-great grandchildren, Elijah Woolwine, Lukas Woolwine; brother in-law, James Walker (Frances); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now