Peggy Jean Walker



Abilene - Peggy Jean Walker, 86, of Abilene passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Abilene.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12 from 10 to 12 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.



Peggy was born on October 20, 1932 in Coleman, Texas to the late Robert Newt Storey and Minnie Belle Hubbard Storey. She married LD "Larry" Walker and was blessed with 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2012. Peggy worked as a cook for the Clyde Independent and Abilene Independent School Districts until her retirement. She enjoyed quilting, dancing, country music, volunteering and spending time at the Cobb Park Senior Citizens Center. Peggy was a good cook, she was very loving, sweet and precious. She was a fantastic mother and grandmother and very protective. She was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.



Peggy is survived by her children, Sharon Walker, Edward Walker (Tamara), Pam Keith (Doyle Sisco); grandchildren, Sarah Wilkins (Alan), Daniel Walker, Sheresa Acker (Chris), Carressa Cherry (Ruthie Pope), Ashley Hernandez (Keith); great grandchildren, Denton Acker. Patience Woolwine, Shaun Cherry (Ashley), Kendalyn Hernandez, Kohen Hernandez; great-great grandchildren, Elijah Woolwine, Lukas Woolwine; brother in-law, James Walker (Frances); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.