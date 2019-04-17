|
|
Peggy Jo Crouch, 92, was born January 4, 1027 at her aunt's home in Moran, Texas. She completed her earthly journey Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Wisteria Place Nursing Home in Abilene and has begun her life with her Savior. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South, with C.V. Blake and Ron Harden, Sr. of First Baptist Church officiating.
Peggy graduated from Moran High School in 1944, and attended Texas Women's University and North Texas State University, where she graduated with a master's degree in 1950. She began teaching at Abilene High School in 1957. She married Loyd Crouch in 1964. He preceded her in death in 1976. Peggy retired from Abilene High in 1985, and traveled internationally for several years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Loyd, and her parents, Ernest T. Willis and Myrtle Gurney Willis.
She is survived by a niece, Judy McLaughlin Jones and husband Royce of McKinney; nephews Jerry McLaughlin and wife Minerva of Amarillo; Doug, Mark and Kirk Puckett of Colleyville; and longtime friend and caregiver, Sam Bolin of Abilene.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff of Wisteria Place skilled nursing, who had cared for Peggy since November of 2011.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019