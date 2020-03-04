|
|
Peggy Joyce Cade
Abilene - Peggy Joyce Cade, 87, of Abilene passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Rockport on February 15, 1933. She married the love of her life, Allen Cade, on February 13, 1951.
Peggy worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, was a manufacturing supervisor at Timex, and at Abilene State School.
Peggy enjoyed crocheting, was amazing at cross stitch, and enjoyed various other crafts. She also enjoyed to be outdoors tending to her flower garden, especially her roses.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Allen Cade; father Travis Owen; mother Ann Lochridge, Step-mother Irene Owens; and brother Glen Owens.
Peggy is survived by her sons Jimmy and his wife Deana, and Randy and his wife Sharon; grandchildren Jessica Edwards, Aaron Cade and Mathew Cade; Great- grandchildren Brennan Edwards, Emma Edwards, and Adelyn Cade; half-brother Jerry Owens,step-brother Jimmy Gillam; and sister-in-law Nancy Owens.
The family would like to thank the staff of Northern Oaks Nursing Home and Kinder Hearts Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Peggy.
Open visitation will be held at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel from 8:00AM to 7:00PM on Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Chapel of Starbuck Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020