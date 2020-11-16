Peggy Joyce Olson Couch



Peggy Joyce Olson Couch, AKA "Jolly" and "Nanny" to most, would like to let you know that after 89 years, her work here is done. On Friday, November 13, 2020, while in her home surrounded by her family, she received a call, a sort of an offer you cannot refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus: a reunion with the love of her life, Bob, and family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing with her husband, doing puzzles, reading to her heart's content, and forever rooting on her grand babies and great grandbabies in all their sports and academic accomplishments. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. Nanny had an exceptional life that included being so proud to have grown up at the Hendrick Home for Children. In fact, she, along with her siblings, were "founding" residents when the Hendrick Home opened its doors.



She left her family, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends she loved like family, to celebrate her mission here and continue with her legacy and memory.



The following people fully accept that responsibility with great joy:



Son Russell Couch of Spring, Texas; grandson JD Couch & wife Misty Couch of Highlands, Texas grandson Cody Couch of Spring, Texas. Daughter Sandra Riley & husband Belton of Clyde, Texas; granddaughter Amanda Riley of Clyde, Texas. Daughter Susan Jackson & husband Steve of Baird, Texas; grandson Craig Jackson & wife Angela, great grandson Dusty Jackson, great granddaughter Landri Jackson, step great grandson Logan Hemwall, step great grandson Scott Hemwall & step great granddaughter Alyssa Freiman of Baird, Texas, granddaughter Cristi Green & husband Zach of Baird, Texas; great granddaughter Haisley Green & great granddaughter Avery Green of Baird, Texas. Daughter Karen Yarbrough & husband Steven of Baird, Texas; granddaughter Victoria Cockerell & husband Lance & great grandson Jagger Hensel of Clyde, Texas, granddaughter Caitlin Yarbrough, Lubbock, Texas.



Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service to honor Nanny on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Clyde Church of Christ located at 206 South 4th Street in Clyde, TX.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hendrick Hospice Care, and specifically to Hospice CNA Desiree Sampson for her compassionate and genuine heartfelt kindness & care of our sweet Nanny.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to The Hendrick Home for Children and/or Hendrick Hospice Care.









