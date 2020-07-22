1/1
Peggy Muston Sturrock
1933 - 2020
Peggy Muston Sturrock

Abilene - Peggy Muston Sturrock, age 86, passed from this life on July 20, 2020 in Abilene.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Phil Christopher, Pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 7 to 8 PM at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home located at 5701 US Hwy 277 S.

Peggy was born on August 18, 1933 in Abilene to Carl and Eula (Hicks) Muston. She married the love of her life, Jimmie Sturrock, on November 25, 1960 and they shared almost 60 years together in laughter, love and life.

Peggy was a giving and kind person, devoting much of her time to serving her community through her work. A graduate of Abilene High School and of Hardin Simmons University, she worked hard as the Youth Director at Abilene YWCA, Executive Director of the West Texas Girl Scout Council, and as Manager of Abilene Women's Club. She also served as Governor of the Altrusa International in 1999 and served on the Abilene-Emery Chapter of the American Institute of Parliamentarians. She spent tireless hours bringing joy and her kindness to everyone, spreading it as much as possible to those she came in contact with. She was a wealth of knowledge, and a stickler for order.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of almost 60 years, Jimmie Sturrock of Abilene; one sister, Patty Muston Bowdoin of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
3256982200
