Peggy Oden
Goldthwaite - Peggy Louise Oden 80, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Monday July 1st, 2019 at Brownwood Regional Medical Center. Graveside service will be held Saturday July 6th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Bradshaw Cemetery with Rev. Leslie Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be Friday July 5th, 2019 from 5-6PM at the North Funeral Home Memorial Chapel. Services are entrusted to North's Funeral Home.
Peggy was born April 11, 1939 to Harrel Howell and Pearl Hendrix- Howell in Paint Creek Texas. She received her primary education from Paint Creek and Haskell public schools. In her spare time, she enjoyed hobbies such as crochet and completing crossword puzzles. Peggy loved to go places, and enjoyed to take cruises. She loved being around friends,and visiting Rose Park Retirement Center frequently, Peggy loved her family dearly.
She is preceded in death by both parents, and husband: Micheal Oden and late husband: Joe Bagwell. Left to cherish her memories : Daughters; Patricia Janks and husband Micheal of Killeen, Diana Zientek and husband Larry of Abilene Texas, Shelly Corsdon and husband Dan of Las Vegas and Robert Lane and wife Lisa of Arizona, Micheal Lane, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of extended family and many friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 5, 2019