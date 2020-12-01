Peggy Pass LamarAbilene - Peggy Pass Lamar, 90, of Abilene went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 2, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home (5701 US Hwy 277 S., Abilene, TX 79606). The graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery (1133 Cottonwood St., Abilene, TX 79601). The family respectfully requests facemasks be worn at the visitation and the service, and social distancing to be observed at both as well.Peggy was born September 15, 1930 to Sidney and Lois (Jacobs) Pass in Abilene, Texas. She attended Abilene Schools and graduated from Draughon's Business College. After graduating she worked at West Texas Utilities as a clerk/typist for over 22 years before retiring in September 1992.Peggy was a faithful member of South Side Baptist Church for over 52 years before joining Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in June 2005. She was also a member of the AEP/WTU Golden Years Retiree Club.Peggy is survived by her two sons David Lamar, of Abilene, William Lamar and wife Monie, of Abilene, grandchildren Brian Gautney, Amy Stephens and husband Walt, Jay Lamar, Drew Lamar and wife Carrie, Jennifer Brandt and husband Travis, Taylor Lamar and wife Lindsey, nineteen great grandchildren, Jakob, Madylin, Vincent, Luke, Dylan, Alexis, Madison, Hunter, Trinity, Bailey, Hayden, Hudson, Holden, Baylor, Emma, Abbey, Maycie, Laikyn, Brycen, and five great great grandchildren, Oliver, Elly, Liam, David, and Victoria.She was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Lois Pass, and grandson William Lamar Jr.