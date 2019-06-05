|
Perryann Hinshaw
Abilene - Perry Ann Hinshaw, 80, was called home to our Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Crown Pointe Health Suites in Lubbock, Texas.
She was born on May 6, 1939 in Grinnell, Iowa; daughter of Lester and Beulah (Matherly) Harris. Perry Ann grew up and attended school in Grinnell. After high school she married Gerald Richard Hinshaw of Kellogg, Iowa, who shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force. They were blessed with three children: Jerry Lee , Brenda and Kevin. Perry Ann and Gerald were married for 16 years until Gerald passed away in 1972.
In 1975, Perry Ann went to cosmetology school in Abilene, Texas, where she obtained her cosmetology license, then established her business there as an owner/operator at Starlight Beauty Salon and later moved to Merkel, Texas where she had Perry's Beauty Nook. She always had a listening ear and loved her family and friends unconditionally. Her legacy and sweet spirit will forever remembered.
Those left to honor her memory are her sons and daughter; Jerry Lee (Deb) Hinshaw, Brenda (Abe) Friesen, and Kevin (Toni Romero) Hinshaw; grandchildren: Scott (Heather) Carney, Ginger Rhymes, Kelly(Jonathan) Ferguson, Jeremy (Amanda) Hinshaw, John (Holly) Hinshaw, Shary Ann Hinshaw, Samantha Hinshaw, and Michael Hinshaw; great grandchildren: Cason Brubaker, Cross Carney, Jace Hinshaw, Josie Hinshaw, Greyson Moreno, and Egan Hinshaw; brothers: Chuck-Bill (Gladys) Harris, Robert-Bob (Lisa) Harris, and Ronnie Harris, along with many other relatives and friends.
Perry Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hinshaw; daughter, Karen Dalene; parents, Lester and Beulah Harris; two brothers: Ray and Steve; and sister, Agnes Stadnick.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas 79606. A later visitation and memorial service will be held at Community Heights Alliance Church, 2500 S. 13th Avenue E., in Newton, Iowa, and burial will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery in Kellogg, Iowa.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 5, 2019