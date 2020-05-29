Pete "Drummer" Espino
Abilene - Pete Espino, 71, of Abilene passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith 5701 277 S. in Abilene with Father Morugudi Bhaskar officiating. Burial will follow in Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jahn Espino, Josh Rudder, Brandon Davis, Marcus Richardson, Dez Dalbert, Ricky Zawadzke, Oscar Perez, and David Rodriguez. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday from 2 until 4:00 PM with a prayer service at 3:30 PM at the funeral home.
Pete was born on June 26, 1948 to the late Miguel and Socorro (Nava) Espino in Las Cruces, New Mexico. On May 20, 1969 Pete joined the United States Army and served his country both faithfully and honorably. He had the opportunity to serve stateside and in Germany. While in Germany Pete played football with the Military Intelligence Co and enjoyed a winning season. Pete married the love of his life, Ramona Velasquez on October 26, 1989 in El Paso after a long courtship in California. Ramona always told Pete he was, "The love of her life, her knight in shining armor, and her hero". Together the two created a wonderful life. Never a dull moment always embarking on a new adventure or challenge together. After settling in El Paso they established the, "Original Dallas Cowboys Fan Club". Pete started the organization and it became an official non-profit organization. Like most task Pete executed the establishment and operation of the fan club with excellence. Pete had a general love, and enjoyment of people and met many Cowboy Staff members, players and other loyal fans through his involvement. Years after serving in the Vietnam War Pete began the healing process by working with the other veterans in Colton, CA to have a Vietnam War Veterans Memorial created. After relocating to Abilene he joined the VFW Post 6873. In his spare time Pete loved to sing, dance, and play drums. He had wonderful voice that always made competition for others during Karaoke. Pete was a humble and simple man, would never claim perfection. But those around him were blessed to have known this special man. They were blessed to see how he was able to change and overcome life's challenges to be a blessing to those around him.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his beloved wife, Ramona Espino; his children, Jahn W.E. Espino and his wife Heather; daughter, Christina Espino, Maggie Capella, Daniala Foreland, and Monilita Espino; grandchildren, James and Jayme Espino, Samantha, Vanessa, Edgerin, Robby Dietrich, Tucker Capella, Remington Capella, and Precious Grajiola; great granddaughter, Ariana; brother, Lorenzo Espino; sister-in-law, Linda Loza; a host of special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends he made in Abilene who became family.
