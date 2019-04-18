|
|
Pete Michaud
Brownwood - Funeral services for Theodore C. "Pete" Michaud, Jr., age 85, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with full military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 until 7:00 Thursday evening.
Pete passed from this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Theodore Cecil Michaud, Jr. was born on February 11, 1934 in Houlton, Maine to Theodore and Vera (Sanford) Michaud. He grew up in Bangor, Maine and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He served in various locations around the world including Germany and the Azores. Pete retired after 20 years of service in the Air Force.
He moved to Brownwood in 1973 and opened Brownwood Flying Service at the Brownwood Regional Airport. For almost 50 years Pete helped numerous dreams come true by mentoring and teaching flying lessons. He turned countless students into pilots. He also performed aircraft maintenance and provided charter flights. He was also a Designated Examiner for the Federal Aviation Administration. Pilots would fly in to Brownwood from far away for him to give them their check-rides and license. Brownwood mayor Stephen Haynes declared March 1, 2019 as "Pete Michaud Day" in honor of his service to the Brownwood Regional Airport and the flying community as a whole. Pete was a member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church.
Pete is survived by the love of his life for 39 years, Brenda Michaud, daughters, Cathy Michaud Lewis and husband Ken, Kimberly Laubhan Graham and husband Dennis and Carolyn Laubhan Loewrigkeit and her husband Ken; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary Sanford, special brother-in-law, Don Adkins.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Keith Patrick Michaud in 1973.
The family would like to give a special thanks to CMS Home Health, Solaris Hospice & his niece Nikki Dooley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Brownwood Regional Airport Historical Society, PO Box 3270, Early, 76803.
Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family at heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 18, 2019