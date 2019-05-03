Peter "PJ" Jackson, Jr., a beloved son, brother, and father. PJ was a lifelong resident of Abilene, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 47.



He was born on March 11, 1972, to Peter and Vera Jackson, in Abilene, TX. Peter enjoyed exploring well known and local musical artists, watching sports in addition to being a forever fan of the Dallas Cowboys (God's chosen Team). PJ enjoyed learning about life through life experiences which encompassed having trades in both electrical and welding professions. Even though he excelled at these professions PJ's true passion was spending quality time with his family and friends. PJ enjoying family centered activities such as fishing and cookouts but did things his own special way. The love that radiated from PJ's heart will be missed for years to come but will always be with us in our hearts.



Peter is preceded in death by his Grandmother, Ola Mae Johnson; and Stepfather, Kenneth Johnson.



Standing strong to cherish his memories are his Son, Preston Jackson of Abilene; His son through love, Mennon Champion of Abilene; devoted mother, Vera Jackson of Abilene, TX; loving sisters, Kim Walker of San Angelo, TX, and Micaela Johnson of Plano, TX; nieces, Kymera Robertson of San Angelo, TX, and Brylee Walker of San Angelo, TX; close friends, KT Thompson of Dallas, TX; Willie "Cornbread" Washington Abilene, TX; Ike Green Abilene, TX; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins who loved him dearly.



Visitation and funeral services will both be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, 608 N 7th, Abilene, TX. Visitation will be on Friday, May 3rd from 5 PM to 7 PM, and funeral services will be Saturday, May 4th at 2 PM. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.



Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com