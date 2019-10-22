Services
Peter Max Prulhiere


1988 - 2019
Peter Max Prulhiere Obituary
Peter Max Prulhiere

Peter Max Prulhiere, 31 years, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Peter was born in Abilene, Texas on April 15, 1988 to Rob and Penny Prulhiere. Peter attended Abilene Community Church and Christian Academy, Abilene, Texas. He graduated from Victory Christian School, Tulsa, Oklahoma and attended Oral Roberts University. Peter was a partner in Prairie Creek Farms, Kellyville, Oklahoma.

Peter was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents Bob and Agnes Prulhiere, his maternal grandparents, Max and Jeanie Tipton, an aunt, Kathy Drummond, an uncle, Dean Borden, and an uncle, Mike Turnbull.

Peter is survived by his parents Rob and Penny Prulhiere of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, his sister, Sarah Prulhiere of Jenks, Oklahoma, and precious friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
