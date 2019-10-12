|
|
Phil Cochran
Abilene - Phil Cochran, 39, of Abilene, passed away to his place in Heaven on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. A celebration of Phil's life will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Dr., with Rev. Jeff Scott and Rev. Stan Allcorn officiating. A private burial will be held beforehand. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Phil was born on April 3, 1980 in Abilene to Phillip and Joyce Cochran. While in high school, Phil enjoyed competitive swimming and entering meat goats in livestock shows. He graduated from Cooper High School in 1998 and Hardin Simmons University in 2002. He and Courtney Morrison were married on December 14, 2002 in Abilene at Logsdon Chapel. Phil's smile was never bigger than when he held Carson, Callie, and Corley Kate for the first time.
Phil was the owner of Impact Realty in Abilene. He was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and served as a leader for the Royal Ambassadors. He loved spending time in the outdoors, training dogs, dove hunting, and fishing. Phil was an Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks fan. He was involved in all activities with his children as well as coaching many of their teams. Phil's love for Jesus was first in his life and his love for his family was second.
Phil was preceded in death by his grandparents, Beryl and Jackie Cochran.
Survivors include his wife, Courtney; his children, Carson, Callie and Corley Kate all of Abilene; his parents, Phillip and Joyce Cochran of Abilene; his sister, Brandi Hines and husband Chad and children, Aaron and Katie all of Abilene; his father and mother-in-law, Dale and Nancy Morrison of Abilene; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily and Jacob West and children, Ellie, Ryan and Natalie all of Plainview, Texas, and Malory and Steve Foster and children, Addison, Andrew and Brooklyn all of Lubbock, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Brock, Steve Foster, Brayden Harris, Chad Hines, Pete Modica, Ian Morris, Brian Toogood, and Jacob West.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials may be made to Cancer Services Network, 1218 N 4th Street, Suite 213, Abilene, Texas 79601 or the Abilene Christian School, 2550 N Judge Ely Blvd., Abilene, Texas 79601.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019