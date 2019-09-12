Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 US Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Southwest Park Baptist Church
2901 S. 20th St.
Abilene, TX
Phil D. Allen


1934 - 2019
Phil D. Allen Obituary
Phil D. Allen

Abilene - Phil D. Allen of Abilene passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the age of 85. Phil was born in Sikeston, MD to Charles Clark Allen and Atha Hardage on May 21, 1934. After graduating from Stamford High School he earned a BA degree from Hardin-Simmons University. He was employed by the Texas Department of Transportation for 31 years and FEMA for four years.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Eddie. Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 64 years Dorene Allen; daughters Cindy Waltrip and husband Frank of Kilgore, Jenise Shepard and husband Steve of Abilene; grandchildren Chris Waltrip, Tiffany Gill, Dustin Shepard, and Brandon Shepard; and five great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, September 12 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home located at 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday, September 13 at Southwest Park Baptist Church with Mike Woodard officiating, 2901 S. 20th St. in Abilene and burial to follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 12, 2019
