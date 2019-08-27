|
Phil Wyler
Abilene - Philip David Wyler, 86, of Abilene passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, having suffered multiple health issues. Phil was a native Californian, born May 20, 1933 in San Bernardino, California, the son of Walter M. Wyler and Mildred I. (Propst) Wyler.
Phil was a quiet and caring man. He loved his country and dedicated four years of service to the United States Navy, receiving his honorable discharge in 1956. Shortly after his military discharge he was employed by AT&T in San Bernardino and retired after 20 years. Phil loved the land, he loved to fish and hunt, and enjoyed going to gun, knife and mineral shows. He recognized God as his creator and Christ as his salvation.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Kathryn Wyler. Also surviving are his four children; Karen Belk of Arizona, Kelley Wyler of San Bernardino, Amy Gonzales of Hawaii, David E. Wyler of Nova Scotia, and the sons of Mary Kathryn-Jim Deveny and wife Debbie of Florida, Tim Deveny and wife Vicki of Abilene, and Denny Deveny and wife MC of Gresham, Oregon. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren.
Military memorial service and interment will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10 am at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Hendrick Hospice, Piersall Funeral Directors, and Dr. Dean Schultz for their special and loving care during Phil's illness. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Hillcrest Church Missions, 650 east Ambler, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019