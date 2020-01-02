|
Phillip Payne
Abilene - Phillip Payne, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, officiated by Dr. Jeff Reid and Rev. Dewey Wheat. Private burial will be in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
Born in Seminole, Oklahoma on February 18, 1931, Phillip was the son of Willie Anna (Linton) and Ted Dewey Payne. He was a 1949 graduate of Pampa High School and received his degree from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Phillip was a sales representative for General Foods Corp. for 25 years, and previously for Quaker Oats and Kraft Foods.
Phillip married Betty Lou Scott on February 2, 1951 in Pampa, Texas. He had a deep love for his family, and was a kind, gentle person and very optimistic. He was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathleen Treat and Maxine Newton; and a brother, Keith Payne.
Phillip is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Payne of Abilene; two sons, John Payne and wife Marquin of Pottsboro, TX, and Carl Payne and wife Delana of Hurst, TX; daughter, Janie Suthoff and husband Gerry of Houston; brother, Kenneth Payne of Granbury, TX; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Phillip's name to Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 South Pioneer Drive, Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020