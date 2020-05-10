|
|
Phletus Holley
Abilene - Phletus Holley, 93, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Abilene.
There will be no scheduled visitation, but friends and family are welcome to go by and see Phletus and sign her book at their convenience at The Hamil Family Funeral Home between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm Monday, May 11. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Elmwood Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Phletus was born in Abilene to R.B. (Bob) Henderson and Vera Brannan of Abilene on March 21, 1927. She went to school in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School and Draughons Business College of Abilene. She married Garland Holley on October 5, 1947 in Abilene. She worked for AISD for 20 years at Bowie Elementary in the Library and later at College Heights Elementary as a reading/math aide.
During her working career, she was often remembered for her infectious laugh and sweet spirit. She used these to bless the lives of many, many elementary school children. She loved the kids and later in life was frequently recognized out in public by the kids who were no longer kids.
Phletus was preceded in death by her parents R.B. and Vera; her husband Garland on September 16, 2012, just three weeks before their 65th wedding anniversary; as well as her sister, Rhetta Dorwin of California and brother, Burchel Henderson of Abilene.
Phletus is survived by daughter, Andrea Cross and husband, Raymond of Abilene; grandson, Stephen Cross and wife, Brenda, and great-grandchildren, Adam and Nathan of Canyon, Texas; granddaughter, Karen Gordy and husband, Clay and great-grandchildren, Miller and Riley of Lubbock, Texas.
Memorials may be given to Hendrick Hospice, First United Methodist Church or . The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. D. Allen Schultz, Renew Home Health, Dr. Lauren Templeton, and Hendrick Hospice for their care and grace during this special time.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 10 to May 11, 2020