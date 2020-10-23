1/1
Phyllis Arlene Lamb Beyer
Phyllis Arlene Lamb Beyer

Callaham, TX - Phyllis Arlene Lamb Beyer passed away at her home on October 3, 2020. Phyllis was born January 28, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Peggy and Al Lamb. They came to Abilene, Texas in the mid-1950's where Phyllis attended Wylie School. She and her Dad had a matched set of horses (Honey and Dunny) and participated in quadrille competitions. Phyllis also competed in Barrel Racing with her horse Dunny. Phyllis was F.F.A. Sweetheart and was Drum Major while in the Wylie High Band.

Phyllis is survived by two sons: Gene Beyer, Jr. of Callaham, TX and Chris Beyer of Kyle, TX and four grandchildren: Brett, Brenda and Breanna Beyer of Callaham and Logan Beyer of Kyle, TX.

Memorial services were held October 17, 2020 in Blanco, TX.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
