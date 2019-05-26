|
Phyllis Lopez
Abilene - Phyllis Elaine Lopez (Vickery), 58, of Abilene, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center. She was born to Charles Omar and Dorothy Elizabeth (McGiboney) Vickery in Tampa, Florida, on April 25, 1961. She attended Hillsborough High School in Tampa where she graduated in 1978.
Phyllis joined the United States Air Force after high school and served her country until she retired in 1989. She was a true patriot who loved her country. She also had a deep love for animals and after her time in the Air Force, Phyllis became a horse and dog breeder. Although she dedicated herself to another career, the Air Force remained very special to her heart. Phyllis loved God and her family. She married David E. Lopez in 1998 and they moved to Abilene in 2014.
Phyllis was preceded in death by both her parents.
She is survived by her husband, David E. Lopez of Abilene; brothers, Rodney (Marie) Vickery, Charlie Vickery Jr., and Steven Vickery; sister, Gayle (Joe); nieces, Chrystal (Eric), and Kimberly with her children Layla and Jacobie, and many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Phyllis will be cremated under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas 79606.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 26, 2019