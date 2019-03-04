Polly Atha



Abilene - Polly Davis Atha went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019. Polly was born in Abilene on September 13, 1950, a birthday she shared with her twin brother Perry. She spent most of her life here in Abilene where she has many friends and family.



Polly worked for 25 years as a cook for Abilene ISD where she was the favorite "lunch lady." She also spent most of each summer as a volunteer cook for Bandina Christian Youth Camp. Anyone who went to camp remembers Polly's delicious cinnamon rolls. Polly loved gardening, flowers, and spending time with her cats.



Polly married Richard Atha in November, 1968, and graduated from Abilene High School in 1969.



Polly is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Naoma (Ledbetter) Davis and brother Jimmy Davis. Polly is survived by the center of her life, daughter Tracie Atha of Abilene. She is also survived by sisters:



Sybil Atha of Buena Vista, CO; Ann Kniffen and husband Novice of Menard, TX; Linda Davis of Abilene; and brother Perry Davis of Kilgore, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Polly dearly.



Visitation will be at Piersall Funeral Home (733 Butternut St.) on Monday, March 4, from 5-7 PM. The celebration of Polly's life will be at University Church of Christ (733 E. N. 16th St.) on Tuesday, March 5, at 10:00 AM with John McCord of the El Campo Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at the Hamby Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Camp Bandina Christian Youth Camp, Waldrum Session, P.O. Box 3383, Alice, TX 78333. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 4, 2019