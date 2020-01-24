|
Porfiria Gonzalez
Porfiria Gonzalez, 73, passed away January 23, 2020. Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 837 Jeanette Street with Monsignor Robert Bush officiating, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gonzalez was born February 26, 1946, in Plainview, Texas to Mauricio and Anita Sarabia. She loved being involved in the church at Sacred Heart.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors who provided care for Profiria in her time of need and her devoted caregiver and friend: Christina Segura.
Survivors include her mother: Anita Sarabia of Abilene; two sons: Martin Gonzalez III and Michael Gonzalez both of Abilene; grandchildren: Esperanza Gonzalez ,Dominique Gonzalez and Michael Gonzalez Jr.; and great grandchild: Eliaz Brown.
Mrs. Gonzalez was preceded in death by her husband: Martin G. Gonzalez Jr. and father: Mauricio Sarabia
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hendricks Hospice of Abilene.
Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020