Priscilla (Pat) Cornwell
- - Priscilla (Pat) Cornwell passed away on July 7, 2019 at her granddaughter Laura's house surrounded by her family. Pat was born October 6, 1927 to George Morris Patrick and Rahama Belle (Carnline) Patrick. Pat married George (Bud) Cornwell on October 2, 1945 in Gulfport, Mississippi and they were happily married until he passed away on November 13, 1993. Pat earned her associates in degree in nursing from Tarleton State University and worked as an RN for many years.
She is survived by three sons: George W. Cornwell and wife Kathy of Killeen; Gary L. Cornwell and wife Daniela of Gorman; and Billy M. Cornwell and wife Deborah of Helotes. One brother: Carl Patrick and wife Shirley of Conroe. Seven grandchildren: Laura Snyder and husband Mike of Stephenville; Dianna Sutton of Killeen; Casey Cornwell and wife Jennifer of Pipe Creek; Brett Cornwell and wife Shannon of Marietta, Georgia; Billy Cornwell of New Braunfels; Marcus Cornwell and wife Drea of Silver City, New Mexico; and Alexandra Cornwell of Gorman. Also, fifteen great grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, two sisters and five brothers.
Visitation will be held at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.
Funeral Service will be held at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 10, 2019