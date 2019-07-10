Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Cornwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla (Pat) Cornwell


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla (Pat) Cornwell Obituary
Priscilla (Pat) Cornwell

- - Priscilla (Pat) Cornwell passed away on July 7, 2019 at her granddaughter Laura's house surrounded by her family. Pat was born October 6, 1927 to George Morris Patrick and Rahama Belle (Carnline) Patrick. Pat married George (Bud) Cornwell on October 2, 1945 in Gulfport, Mississippi and they were happily married until he passed away on November 13, 1993. Pat earned her associates in degree in nursing from Tarleton State University and worked as an RN for many years.

She is survived by three sons: George W. Cornwell and wife Kathy of Killeen; Gary L. Cornwell and wife Daniela of Gorman; and Billy M. Cornwell and wife Deborah of Helotes. One brother: Carl Patrick and wife Shirley of Conroe. Seven grandchildren: Laura Snyder and husband Mike of Stephenville; Dianna Sutton of Killeen; Casey Cornwell and wife Jennifer of Pipe Creek; Brett Cornwell and wife Shannon of Marietta, Georgia; Billy Cornwell of New Braunfels; Marcus Cornwell and wife Drea of Silver City, New Mexico; and Alexandra Cornwell of Gorman. Also, fifteen great grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one daughter, two sisters and five brothers.

Visitation will be held at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

Funeral Service will be held at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.