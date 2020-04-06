|
Pyburn Brown
Winters - Pyburn Brown, 93, of Winters passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born August 1, 1926 in Wingate to John Francis and Laura Brown. He grew up and attended school in Wingate and Winters. He married Virginia Colburn on July 25, 1948 at the First Baptist Church of Winters. They remained in Winters where he was an oilfield pumper, and above all else, a birddog man. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winters.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Virginia Brown of Winters, two daughters: Marlene Gardner and husband Carey "Bo" of Abilene, and Rae Beck and husband Paul of Abilene; as well as three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Steve Plumley, Kevin Busher, Dr. John Wray, Jason Mitchell, Johnny Downing, and David Lara.
Pyburn will be available for viewing at Winters Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday April 8, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Due to the restrictions set by the CDC regarding COVID-19, a private service will be held.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020