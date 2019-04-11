|
Quilla Marsh Moore
Stamford - Quilla Marsh Moore, 63 of Abilene, formerly of Stamford passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Stamford with the Rev. Jeffrey Andrews officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Memorial Cemetery in Stamford under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home in Stamford.
Quilla was born October 7, 1955 in Stamford, the son of the late Square Marsh and Jewel Moore. He married Deborah Gee in 1973 in Abilene. He lived in Stamford until moving to Abilene in 1973. Quilla worked as a mechanic and his passion was being with the family he loved dearly. He was known for his perfect smile that he shared with everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Latwanda Moore and one brother Elton Moore Jr.
Quilla leaves behind his wife Deborah Gee of Abilene; 3 sons, Myland Moore and wife Marsha, Andre Moore, Richard Moore, all of Abilene; 2 daughters Tonya Nicole Smith of Lewisville; Shamon Cooper of Odessa; 2 brothers, Richard Moore and wife Shirley of Stamford; Ernest Moore and wife Brenda of Sherman; 2 sisters, Barbara Andrews and husband Billy of Abilene; Louise Griggs of Stamford; Grandchildren, Mi'laun Moore, Myland Moore Jr., Marquarious Moore, Na'Dayeshia Norman, Camdyn Mayes, La'Trell Batiste, Anzeleigha Moore, Riccardo Moore, Shamaki Cooper, Shavaris Cooper; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019