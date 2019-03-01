|
Rachel Tims
Abilene - Julia "Rachel" Tims, 82, of Abilene passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2018. She was born November 11, 1936 to Ralph and Winnie (Wilson) Tarpley in Olonta, South Carolina.
Rachel owned and operated a service station and the Pizza Place in Merkel, and later worked for and retired from Wal-Mart in Abilene.
Rachel is survived by her sons Jon Darby and wife Sondra and Don Keith "Stinkey" Darby; grandchildren Turner Darby, Quade Darby, Cassie Feerer and husband Ryan, Tyler Darby and wife Lavanda, Keith Darby and wife Alisa, and Kelsey and husband Cam Holson; and great grandchildren Rose, Oliver and Sunny Feerer, Jon Ira Darby, Scarlett Knight, Kooper and Kaylynn Darby and Presley and Hazel Holson.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Bill Tims; her parents Ralph and Winnie Tarpley; and her brother Davis Tarpley.
The family would like to give special thanks to Rachel's special care-giver and cousin Pamela Rutledge for all the care she provided.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel. Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 1, 2019
