Ralph Procter
Abilene - Ralph Darrell Procter, 82 of Abilene, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Funeral service will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Baker Heights Church of Christ. Burial with military honors will be at a later date at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene, under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Ralph was born to Henry and Gladys Procter on February 7, 1938 in Gorman, Texas. He attended high school in Breckenridge, Texas, but dropped out at 16 to join the Marines. He made it through basic training before his father showed up and removed him from the Corps for being too young. At 18, Ralph joined the Army and served in Germany and Vietnam for the next 14 years. He later married Annie Kay Day and a few years after raising their family, they settled in Abilene to work and raise their family. They attended Baker Heights Church of Christ for many years with Ralph helping every Sunday by passing out bulletins to those walking in the doors.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and by most of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife Kay Procter of Abilene; twin brother Ross Procter and wife Esther of Weatherford, Texas; step-sons Robert Richardson and Brenda of Brownsmill, New Jersey and Tommy Richardson of San Antonio; daughters Bobbie Sudbury and Robert of Abilene, Teresa May of Royce City, Texas and Candie Stevens of Abilene; along with 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
