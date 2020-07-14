Ralph Roach
Abilene - Ralph Eugene Roach, 93, of Abilene, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A graveside service will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery of Abilene. A public viewing will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Ralph was born in Clarinda, Iowa on September 19, 1926, to Harry and Bertha Roach. Following his graduation from high school, Ralph drove a produce truck in Grand Island, Nebraska. In December 1944, Ralph enlisted in the Army. However, his enlistment came at the end of World War II, and he served his time stateside as a heavy truck driver. He continued truck driving following his separation with the Army in 1946. Ralph had a way with machinery and sales. He spent time in Cuba training farmers how to work on and repair John Deere tractors in 1953. Ralph learned how to fly planes and worked many years in maintenance and repair. This included working at a resort at the Grand Canyon which became one of his favorite places. In 1968, he opened Ralph's Refrigeration in Abilene and for the next 40 years, he serviced and repaired appliances for Big Country residents, building many lasting friendships along the way.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bertha Roach, his wife Cheryl Roach, son Thomas Roach, brothers Bob, Dale, and John Roach, and sister Margaret Simms. He is survived by his son Jonathan Roach and wife Kristy of Abilene; daughter Toni Farmer and husband Eddie of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren Bryce, David and Toby Farmer and Emily and Benjamin Roach; plus 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flower, please make a donation in Ralph's name to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford Street, Abilene, Texas 79605.
