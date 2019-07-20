|
Only a few, special people spend an entire lifetime living and working in one location, contributing to the growth and betterment of his community. Ralph Spreen was one such man. This highly respected, hard-working Ballinger rancher passed away Thursday, July, 18, 2019, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo at the age of 87.
He was born January 24, 1932, in Ballinger, Texas to Albert and Mathilda (Lange) Spreen. Ralph proudly served his country during the Korean War as an M.P. in the U.S. Army. He married his lovely sweetheart, Joyce Wiginton, on August 12, 1955, in Ballinger. He was an active member of the community and served in the Ballinger Riding Club, the Ballinger Young Farmers Association, member of the First Baptist Church, was Past President of the Rodeo Association, and was the Chairman of the Runnels County WTRC's Cattleman's Roundup for over twenty years.
Ralph was a unique combination of strength and gentleness, boldness and humility, wisdom and humor. He lived and instilled in his children a love of God and the land, as well as high moral character and a willingness to work and achieve.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Alvin Spreen.
Ralph is survived by his loving family: his devoted wife, Joyce, of Ballinger; daughter, Kathy Cowden and husband, Sam, of Santa Rosa, New Mexico; sons, Kevin Spreen and wife, Cindy, of Ballinger, and Stuart Spreen and wife, Gwynne, of Shenandoah, Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved grandchildren, Payton and Lauren Spreen of Austin, Haley and Chase Hurt of Midland, Lindy and J.D. Shore of Ballinger, Abagale and Jordan Chapman of Midland, Hannah Cowden of Lubbock, Guy and Brittany Cowden of Santa Rosa, New Mexico, Dexter Spreen and Gillian Spreen both of Shenandoah. Also surviving is great-grandson, Guy Tucker Cowden; sister, Julia Spreen of San Angelo, and cousin, Doris Joyce Spreen of Ballinger.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 20, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center following the service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 20, 2019