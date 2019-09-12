|
|
Rama Lavonne Huie
Lohn - Rama Lavonne Huie, age 84, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 near Brady. Rama was born March 7, 1935 in Lohn, Texas to Allen David Hemphill and Lillie Nora (Wilkerson) Hemphill. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class at Lohn. She married Victor Glenn Huie on June 10, 1955 in Brady. She was the Storage & Issue Supervisor at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene and retired in 2002 after 30 years in civil service. She was a faithful Christian and a lifelong member of the Lohn Church of Christ where she was a Sunday school teacher. She was also active in her community. Rama was a 4-H leader and big supporter, a substitute teacher for the Lohn ISD, a volunteer at the McCulloch County Helping Hands Center, an elections clerk and a member of the Lohn Cemetery Association. She loved children and her heart went out to troubled people. Everybody loved Rama and she welcomed everyone into her home. She was especially proud of her family.
Funeral services for Rama Huie will be held 10:30am Friday, September 13, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Jerry DeBord officiating. Interment will follow at the Lohn Family Cemetery in Lohn. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Rama's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be Josh Huie, Dusty Huie, Michael Gray, Mathew Gray, Mark Gray and Mason Gray.
Rama Huie is survived by her son David Huie and his wife Carla of Lohn, Texas; daughter Sherri Gray and husband Marshal of San Angelo, Texas; sister Elizabeth Jean Mendrala and her partner Erwin Cooper of Brady, Texas; grandchildren Josh Huie and wife Tammy, Dusty Huie and wife Christina, Michael Gray and wife Alexis, Mathew Gray and fiance Emile Crow, Mark Gray and wife Courtney and Mason Gray and wife Kara; great-grandchildren Madelyn Gray, Tanner Huie, Jayden Huie and Gracie Huie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Norma Ewing. Memorial contributions in memory of Rama Lavonne Huie may be made to the McCulloch County Helping Hands, P. O. Box 1144, Brady, Texas 76825 and/or the Lohn Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 248, Lohn, Texas 76852.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 12, 2019