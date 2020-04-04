Resources
More Obituaries for Ramiro Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramiro Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramiro Perez Obituary
RAMIRO PEREZ

ANSON - ANSON - RAMIRO G. PEREZ, 78, died April 3, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born April 15, 1941 in Mercedes, Texas, Ramiro was a son of the late George and Elisa (Garza) Perez. He married Julia Huerta August 14, 1965 in Hobbs, NM. They moved to Anson in 1972. Ramiro worked for several oil companies as a mechanic.

Ramiro was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (Julia Perez), one brother (Freddy Perez, Sr.) and a sister (Maggie Valle).

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Perez of Anson; two sons, Ramiro Perez, Jr. (and wife, Stephanie) of Colorado City and Rudy Perez (and wife, Laura) of San Antonio; one brother, Tommy Perez of Haskell; four sisters, Julie Faught, Adela Olvera, Mary Perez and Gracie Perez all of Hamlin; a sister-in-law, Alice Perez of Hamlin; six grandchildren, Valerie, Robert, Lana, Daniel, Natalia and Diego; and eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zach, Lennox, Alexzandra, Rami, Zane, Tyson and Grayson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramiro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -