RAMIRO PEREZ
ANSON - ANSON - RAMIRO G. PEREZ, 78, died April 3, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born April 15, 1941 in Mercedes, Texas, Ramiro was a son of the late George and Elisa (Garza) Perez. He married Julia Huerta August 14, 1965 in Hobbs, NM. They moved to Anson in 1972. Ramiro worked for several oil companies as a mechanic.
Ramiro was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (Julia Perez), one brother (Freddy Perez, Sr.) and a sister (Maggie Valle).
Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Perez of Anson; two sons, Ramiro Perez, Jr. (and wife, Stephanie) of Colorado City and Rudy Perez (and wife, Laura) of San Antonio; one brother, Tommy Perez of Haskell; four sisters, Julie Faught, Adela Olvera, Mary Perez and Gracie Perez all of Hamlin; a sister-in-law, Alice Perez of Hamlin; six grandchildren, Valerie, Robert, Lana, Daniel, Natalia and Diego; and eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zach, Lennox, Alexzandra, Rami, Zane, Tyson and Grayson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020