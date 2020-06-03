Rev. Ramon C. Tejeda Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Ramon C. Tejeda Sr

Rev. Ramon C. Tejeda Sr. 85 years of age, was called home to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, May, 31, 2020. He was born January 14, 1935 in Goliad County, Texas to the late Juan Tejeda, and Julia Cantu. Ramon Tejeda was a pastor for over 40 years across the state of Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hermania "Minnie" Garcia-Tejeda, 2 sons, Ricky and David Tejeda… As well as 5 sisters, Candelaria and Juan Benitez, Hortencia and Seferino Cisneros, Beatriz and Daniel Esquivel, Minnie and Jose Angel Arrendondo, Delfina Woo; and 2 brothers, Eliseo and Ismael Tejeda.

He leaves behind 3 sons, Raymond Tejeda Jr., Robert Tejeda (Patricia), Terry Tejeda (Dannelle); 2 daughters, Celia Enrriques (Albert Sr.) and Anna Moreno (Joe). 2 sisters, Mary Lou O'Brien (Michael), and Lupe Carrasco. He had 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Viewing will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5pm, followed by a Celebration service at 7pm, at Ramon Funeral Home. Funeral proceedings will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am, at Ramon Funeral Home in Robstown, Tx.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved