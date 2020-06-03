Rev. Ramon C. Tejeda Sr



Rev. Ramon C. Tejeda Sr. 85 years of age, was called home to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, May, 31, 2020. He was born January 14, 1935 in Goliad County, Texas to the late Juan Tejeda, and Julia Cantu. Ramon Tejeda was a pastor for over 40 years across the state of Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hermania "Minnie" Garcia-Tejeda, 2 sons, Ricky and David Tejeda… As well as 5 sisters, Candelaria and Juan Benitez, Hortencia and Seferino Cisneros, Beatriz and Daniel Esquivel, Minnie and Jose Angel Arrendondo, Delfina Woo; and 2 brothers, Eliseo and Ismael Tejeda.



He leaves behind 3 sons, Raymond Tejeda Jr., Robert Tejeda (Patricia), Terry Tejeda (Dannelle); 2 daughters, Celia Enrriques (Albert Sr.) and Anna Moreno (Joe). 2 sisters, Mary Lou O'Brien (Michael), and Lupe Carrasco. He had 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Viewing will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 5pm, followed by a Celebration service at 7pm, at Ramon Funeral Home. Funeral proceedings will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am, at Ramon Funeral Home in Robstown, Tx.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store