Ramona Brust Chapman
Abilene, TX - Ramona Brust Chapman, 85, died September 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ramona moved this past August to Albuquerque; she had previously lived in Abilene, Texas for 65 years.
Ramona Brust was born in Rogers, Arkansas on March 2, 1934, and in 1952, she graduated from Colorado City High School in Colorado City, Texas. While living in Colorado City, she met the love of her life, Carroll Bert Chapman. They married in Rogers, Arkansas on January 25, 1954.
Ramona's beloved father gave her a piano when she was quite young. Thus began her lifelong passion for music, and she grew to be an accomplished pianist and organist. As a school girl in Rogers, Arkansas, she played the piano and organ for her own radio show. In Abilene, she played piano and organ for both the Methodist Church and the Catholic Church. For many years, she led the children's choir at Elmwood West United Methodist Church, and during that time, she wrote, produced, and directed several memorable Christmas Pageants.
Although Ramona had been raised as a Baptist, upon marrying Carroll Chapman, she joined the Methodist Church, and was faithful to it for 65 years. In addition, she and her husband Carroll were loyal members of the Democratic Party, and Ramona lived long enough to proudly cast her vote for the first woman to win the national popular vote for President of the United States.
Ramona worked for Merchants Fast Motor Lines for well over thirty years, and was one of the last employees to leave that company before it ceased operations in 1997. During these years, she was a member of the American Business Women's Association of Abilene.
Ramona's memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 26 at First United Methodist Church at South 2nd and Butternut Street. Ramona's husband Carroll predeceased her in 2014. She is survived by her uncle, Hollis Paul Williams, of Uvalde, TX, and by two sons, John Leonard Chapman and his wife Laura of San Pedro, CA, and Carroll Douglas Chapman and his wife Pam Smyth of Albuquerque, NM. In addition, she leaves three grandchildren, Nathaniel Lawrence Chapman and his wife Kayleigh; Brittney Johnson and her husband Wade; Natalie Boydston and her husband Andy; and she leaves one great-grandchild, Elena Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Scholarship Fund for Panhandle Area seminary students, addressed to and made payable to Asbury Seminary, Northwest Texas Scholarship, 201 N. Lexington Ave., Wilmore, KY 40390; First United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 202 Butternut Street, Abilene, TX, 79602; or to the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019