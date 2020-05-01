Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Randolf "Don" Barton

Randolf "Don" Barton Obituary
Randolf "Don" Barton

Abilene - Randolf "Don" Barton, age 76 of Abilene, passed from this life on Friday, May 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abillene

Randolf was born on August 3, 1943 in Clyde, Texas to Robert and Sena Ivey Barton. He served in the United States Navy proudly during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; step daughters, Stephanie Merriam, Mary Day and Jennifer Bien; brothers, Robert Barton and wife Chrystal and Ron Barton.

Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 1 to May 3, 2020
